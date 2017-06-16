Reimagining the Sacramento Zoo

The “little zoo in the park” turns 90 this year and looks toward a bright future!

Not only is the Sacramento Zoo celebrating its 90th year as an important regional amenity this weekend, it is also unveiling a new brand and announcing plans for an exciting future that completely reimagines the zoo’s 14-acre facility.

Zoo staff and the Board of Trustees have been working with internationally-recognized and award-winning zoo architects, CLR Design, Inc. to create a 15 to 20-year Master Plan for the zoo. This plan, which is still evolving, will span a suite of projects over the years which will chart the course toward a creative and exciting realization of the zoo’s mission. This Master Plan will be completed over the next several months and will then be presented to the City of Sacramento as part of the approval process. The zoo will also be seeking valuable input from our community, donors, visitors and supporters.

With two top priorities — animal welfare and providing guests with inspiring experiences — the Master Plan is centered around the concept of “transparency.” In the years to come, guests who visit the Sacramento Zoo will not only be enthralled by state-of-the-art exhibits that will immerse them in habitats of the animals from around the globe, but they will also be provided with an unparalleled look at how animal care and veterinary professionals work with these amazing animals every day. The Master Plan also provides for new and exciting guest amenities, envisioning a zoo where guests will come, stay, and be inspired to save species.

The first major Master Plan project will be a Biodiversity Center where the zoo plans to completely transform the current Reptile House into a unique Center where the secret worlds of reptiles and amphibians will be revealed alongside other animal groups, including fish, invertebrates and perhaps even the tiniest of mammals and birds. Other equally innovative projects will follow in phases over the next 20 years.

The Sacramento Zoo has enjoyed 90 wonderful years as a much-loved regional amenity, and we are looking forward with great anticipation, to 90 more years as one of the region’s most visited and iconic amenities. None of this will be possible without support and input from our community and the greater Sacramento region. We hope that you will join us on our exciting journey as we begin to completely reimagine the Sacramento Zoo. Stay tuned for details and opportunities to get involved in reimagining the Sacramento Zoo!

We invite the public to join in the celebration by attending the zoo’s 90th Birthday Party on June 17 from 9 am to 4 pm. Party-goers will enjoy snow cones, bounce houses, music, magic shows, a peek at the zoo’s new brand and much more! Birthday fun is included with admission to the zoo.

Preliminary concept renderings for the Biodiversity Center